Category: Civics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 16:36 Hits: 4

President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/19/biden-to-have-routine-colonoscopy-transfer-power-to-harris/