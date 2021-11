Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 00:59 Hits: 2

Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial even as the jury in the murder case was deliberating, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video from prosecutors.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/17/rittenhouse-lawyers-mistrial-video/