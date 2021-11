Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 19

60SecondCivics-Episode4474.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Anglo-Saxon Era lasted until 1066, but its legacy can be seen in British and American law today. Anglo-Saxon kings simply proclaimed the law, although they had accommodated regional customs.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4474.mp3