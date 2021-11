Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:40 Hits: 16

A little girl who lost a special teddy bear she'd had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage thought it was gone forever when she forgot it along a trail in Glacier National Park last year.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/12/teddy-bear-lost-in-glacier-park-returned-to-6-year-old-girl/