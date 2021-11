Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:15 Hits: 5

A 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/08/game-on-9-foot-video-game-joystick-on-record-as-largest/