Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

60SecondCivics-Episode4471.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



During the Anglo-Saxon period, which lasted from about 410 AD until 1066 AD, many different tribes ruled Britain. These tribes featured different social roles, such as "thanes" and "ceorls." Listen to learn more about Anglo Saxon society in today's episode!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4471.mp3