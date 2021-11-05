A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 23:11 Hits: 19

As with its adult vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech was the first to cross the finish line and offer a Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 through 11.

Here, we describe how it’s different from its grown-up cousin and what experts are saying about who should get it.

Quick Summary

Vaccine name: BNT162b2

Design type: mRNA

Dose number: 2 doses of 10 micrograms of modified mRNA, 21 days apart

Population: Children 5 through 11 years of age

Effectiveness: Preliminary 90.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 a week after receipt of the second dose and a comparable immune response to vaccinated young adults 16 through 25 years of age.

Safety: No serious safety concerns reported, although some rare allergic reactions and rare instances of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, are expected. The most common side effects, some of which are less frequent and more mild than in people 12 and up, include temporary injection-site pain, redness or swelling; fatigue; headache; and muscle pain.

Timeline: First doses were administered on Nov. 3, with wider availability expected by the week of Nov. 8.

Storage considerations: Vials are shipped under ultracold freezer temperatures of -130ºF to -76ºF but can be thawed and stored undiluted in a refrigerator for up to 10 weeks.

After months of waiting, the parents and legal guardians of 28 million American elementary school children now have access to a kid-sized version of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for their children.

The vaccine contains a third as much mRNA — 10 micrograms instead of 30 — but it is otherwise virtually identical to the adult version, and is also given in two shots three weeks apart.

The FDA granted the pediatric vaccine an emergency use authorization, or EUA, on Oct. 29, after concluding that based on the collective evidence at this time, the known and potential benefits of the vaccine in kids 5 through 11 years old outweigh the known and potential risks. An independent panel of experts advising the agency came to the same determination in a 17-to-0 vote, with one abstention.

The 4,600-child clinical trial, which found the pediatric vaccine to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, did not identify any serious safety concerns. The adult COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, however, are known to very rarely cause inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or of the surrounding lining (pericarditis), particularly in young men. Myocarditis was therefore the primary risk considered in the evaluation.

An outside group of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then recommended the vaccine for children 5 through 11 on Nov. 2 in a unanimous 14-to-0 vote. The agency endorsed the recommendation the same day, enabling children to be immunized.

Teens 12 through 15 years old are permitted to receive the adult shot, also under an EUA, and that vaccine has full FDA approval in people 16 years of age and older.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are currently the only ones any Americans below the age of 18 are authorized to receive as standard first or second shots, and are likely to remain the sole choice for at least several months.

Fellow mRNA vaccine maker Moderna has released positive results from its clinical trials in 12- to 17-year-olds and in 6- to 11-year-olds, and has submitted the results of the older age group to the FDA for authorization.

But the company announced that the agency said on Oct. 29 that it would potentially need until January 2022 to conduct its review to “evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis.”

Several Nordic countries say they have observed an elevated risk of myocarditis in recipients of the Moderna vaccine compared with Pfizer/BioNTech’s and have restricted the former’s use in younger people. Moderna says the FDA has not seen such a pattern, but that it would wait to file an EUA request for its pediatric vaccine while the agency reviews the one for teens.

Moderna has used more mRNA in its vaccines than Pfizer, with teens receiving the full adult dose of 100 micrograms per shot, and younger children a 50-microgram dose.

In April, Johnson & Johnson expanded one of its ongoing clinical trials to include teenagers ages 12 to 17, but is not yet testing its viral vector vaccine in kids below the age of 12.

Pfizer has said that it expects initial data from its clinical trials testing an even lower 3 microgram dose in two other groups of younger children — those 2 to 5 years old and babies 6 months of age to 2 years old — as soon as the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Pfizer/BioNTech 5-11 years Q&A

How is the children’s vaccine different from the adult version?

The biggest difference between the two vaccines is the amount of messenger RNA, or mRNA, in each shot. The mRNA provides the instructions to cells to make the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, thereby triggering the body to mount a protective immune response against the virus.

When and where can I get my child vaccinated? Federal officials began shipping pediatric vaccines to providers as soon as the FDA authorized the shots on Oct. 29, but have cautioned that the program will not be at “full strength” until the week of Nov. 8. Some experts also suspect there may be delays past the first few days. “My expectation is the next few weeks, it’s going to be hard to get vaccines, because there’s a lot of pent up demand,” said Brown University’s Jha. “About 30, 35% of American parents — including me — are very excited to get their kids 5-11 vaccinated. That’s, you know, probably about 9, 10 million children, and it’s going to take a while to just get all those kids there for a shot.” In a bit of a change from the adult vaccine, more pediatric doses will be available in places such as individual doctor’s offices and community health centers, along with pharmacies and in larger-scale clinics hosted at children’s hospitals. The government has a website, vaccines.gov, that can help parents and guardians find locations giving out shots. If my child gets vaccinated, does that mean they don’t have to wear a mask at school? That will depend on your child’s school policy, but experts are hopeful that as more elementary school kids become fully vaccinated, some of the mitigation measures instituted to make classrooms safer can fall by the wayside. “I believe that once vaccines are widely available over the next couple of months, being able to pull back on the mandates for masks is going to be very, very reasonable,” said Jha, adding that masks might still make sense during small outbreaks or for high-risk children. “With large-scale vaccination of kids, we really can get back to what I think is a new normal,” he said, “where sports, activities — all the things that are so important beyond just being in the classroom — should really resume in a way that looks a lot more like 2019.” But Jha also cautioned against removing masks too soon. “A month is not enough,” he said, since even a child who gets a shot immediately would not be considered fully vaccinated until five weeks later, two weeks after the second dose. “I understand that some school districts may want to move quickly on this,” he said. “What I would say is, give parents time to get their kids vaccinated. And if we do that, it’s going to be much more reasonable to pull back the mask mandates down the road.”

Should nearly 12-year-olds wait until their birthday to get vaccinated so they can receive the adult vaccine series? You should consult with your child’s pediatrician, but waiting to be vaccinated could leave a preteen susceptible to COVID-19, as Dr. Sallie Permar, the chair of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine, told the Atlantic and multiple other experts told the New York Times. There also may not even be any advantage — and your child might have an easier time with the temporary side effects with the lower dose. “I think I would actually prefer to get them the lower dose,” Permar said. “Pediatric immune systems are more well set up to respond to low doses. They may even achieve a better response. We’ve been studying this in the HIV-vaccine world for several years now. A lower dose in a young age group can achieve a better immune response than even a higher dose.” While these age cutoffs are arbitrary on one level, there is a solid basis for giving younger people a lower vaccine dose than older people — and it’s not because of a person’s size. The rationale has to do with the development of an individual’s immune system. Younger people — and especially younger teens and kids — tend to have more energetic responses. Vaccine doses therefore can be lower for them, and this also helps keep the side effects more manageable. Conversely, for older people, sometimes higher-dose vaccines are needed to ensure a robust response. There is no need to worry that your large-for-his-age 10-year-old would be less protected or need an adult dose because of his larger physical size. Unlike medications, which often need to be prescribed by weight because a compound will only work at a certain concentration, vaccines are not based on weight and do not need to be sized-up for larger bodies. The trial data did not show differences in neutralizing antibody levels in 9- to 11-year-old children versus 5- to 6-year-old kids. Of the three cases of mild COVID-19 in the kids who were vaccinated, two were in 10-year-olds and one was in an 11-year-old. It is unclear whether that is indicative of anything, though, as this could reflect the higher exposure to the virus among older children, as older kids in the placebo group were also more likely to fall ill. That being said, it may depend on exactly how close your 11-year-old is to turning 12. With other vaccines, there is often a four-day grace period that allows providers to inoculate children four days earlier than recommended — and the CDC has said that rule will also apply here. Should children receive an adult dose if they turn 12 before their second shot? According to the CDC, children should receive the appropriate vaccine based on age on the day of vaccination. That would mean if a child is 11 years old for their first dose and 12 years old three weeks later, they should receive a pediatric shot followed by an adult shot. But of course, nothing magical happens when a child turns 12, so the agency has also stated that if a children’s vaccine is given to a 12-year-old in this scenario, “they do not need to repeat the dose and this is not considered an error.” The FDA has said that these kids “may receive” either a pediatric or adult shot for either of their doses, while experts with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend sticking with the kids’ version for both doses. Will kids need a third dose or ‘booster’? It’s possible children will need a third dose, but at this time there is no data to suggest an extra shot is needed, nor has one been shown to be safe and effective in younger children. For this to become an option, vaccine makers would need to present data to the FDA and CDC and the regulatory agencies would have to sign off on it first. Third shots of the mRNA vaccines are currently only available to children 12 years of age and older who are immunocompromised. Will the COVID-19 vaccine be required for elementary school students? It’s possible that eventually COVID-19 vaccination will become a prerequisite for enrollment in some public schools, much the way other vaccines for childhood diseases are required. But experts are skeptical that mandates would happen very soon — and many are opposed to them for children, at least for now. In the FDA advisory committee’s discussion, multiple members, including Tuft’s Meissner, were particularly concerned about a “yes” vote being misinterpreted as supportive of a mandate at this time, which was not their position. In an effort to reassure the committee, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, pointed out that mandates are less likely when a vaccine has only emergency use authorization, and several governors have specifically stated they would not implement a mandate without full approval. Similarly, Jha noted that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for adults did not arrive on the scene for about six months — and that he suspects any mandates for kids would also come later. “Back in December, we did not have vaccine mandates immediately. We let people choose to get vaccinated or not,” he said. “That’s how I envision what should be happening with children right now — is let kids get vaccinated, give parents time to have those conversations with their pediatricians, let people get comfortable with this.” Jha said that while he’s generally supportive of vaccine mandates for other people, he did not think that they are appropriate right now for 5- to 11-year-old children. Editor’s note: SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation.

The post A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11 appeared first on FactCheck.org.