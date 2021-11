Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:56 Hits: 8

The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo will be screened for free this month on or near the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/04/iconic-western-starring-clint-eastwood-dubbed-in-navajo/