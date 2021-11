Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:36 Hits: 8

This year's parade — the 95th annual — will snap back to form after bowing to pandemic restrictions last year.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/01/macy%E2%80%99s-thanksgiving-day-parade-returns-to-pre-pandemic-shape/