Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

60SecondCivics-Episode4467.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



During the Enlightenment, some philosophers were very much like scientists as we understand them today. It was the role of philosophers to explore both the world of morality and the causes and effects of nature. Learn more about the role of reason and observation in today's podcast!

