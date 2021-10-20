U.S. Is Sending Aid to Independent Groups in Afghanistan, Not the Taliban

Articles

Quick Take

The U.S. is providing humanitarian aid through several independent organizations in Afghanistan, but not through the Taliban government. Yet an online article falsely claims that the Biden administration will “send the Taliban millions in US dollars,” and repeats a debunked claim about the cost of U.S. military weapons left after the U.S. withdrawal.

Full Story

Not long after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Aug. 30 explaining that the U.S. would continue to provide aid for the people of Afghanistan.

“The United States will continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. Consistent with our sanctions on the Taliban, the aid will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations, such as UN agencies and NGOs. And we expect that those efforts will not be impeded by the Taliban or anyone else,” Blinken said.

But Gateway Pundit — a right-leaning website with a history of spreading misinformation — posted a headline on Oct. 10 claiming, “Biden Admin to Send the Taliban Millions in US Dollars After Arming Them with $83 Billion in US Military Weapons.”

But the first part of the headline is false, and the second part is misleading. Nevertheless, the claim has been shared on social media with versions appearing on Twitter and YouTube. A day after the Gateway Pundit article, in a YouTubevideo titled, “Why Are We Sending More Money?”, Kimberly Klacik, a Republican from Maryland who has unsuccessfully run twice for a seat in Congress, said, “President Joe Biden is going to give more humanitarian aid to the Taliban” on top of giving them “$85 billion worth of weaponry.” Directing Dollars to Aid Organizations In a Sept. 3 article, the Wall Street Journalreported that humanitarian aid from the U.S. will go to international independent aid groups, such as the United Nations’ World Food Program, World Health Organization and International Organization for Migration, not the Taliban. The Gateway Pundit notes later in its article that the money the U.S. is sending to Afghanistan is for humanitarian aid, but does not explain the funds will be going to independent groups working in Afghanistan. The article reads, “Now the Biden administration is going to send the Taliban terrorists millions in humanitarian aid. It really is as if we lost the war and now we’re paying reparations to the terrorists.” But it is false to say the U.S. is “paying reparations to the terrorists.” As the Wall Street Journalreported on Sept. 24, the U.S. will continue to enforce sanctions against the Taliban, while issuing waivers to allow independent aid agencies and the private sector to distribute U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. Andrea M. Gacki, director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a Sept. 24 press release, “Treasury is committed to facilitating the flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support their basic human needs. Treasury will continue to work with financial institutions, international organizations, and the nongovernmental organization (NGO) community to ease the flow of critical resources, like agricultural goods, medicine, and other essential supplies, to people in need, while upholding and enforcing our sanctions against the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, and other sanctioned entities.” The Taliban has been under U.S. and international sanctions since 1999, when former President Bill Clinton issued an executive order “prohibiting transactions with the Taliban,” and worked with the United Nations to impose international sanctions as well. President George W. Bush expanded U.S. sanctions against the Taliban after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Bush issued executive order 13224 to deter funding of terrorism and used the order to designate the Taliban as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group, according to a recent Congressional Research Service report. Bush’s executive order has been modified over the years, but remains in effect, and was most recently used by Biden in mid-August to freeze assets held by Afghanistan in U.S. banks after the Taliban took control of that country. Biden’s secretary of state said the U.S. has no intention of removing the sanctions unless the Taliban changes its governing policies. “Sanctions won’t be lifted, their ability to travel won’t happen if they’re not sustaining the basic rights of the Afghan people and if they revert to supporting or harboring terrorists who might strike us,” Blinken said Aug. 15 on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Stephen Biddle, professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University, said it is possible to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without giving money to the ruling government.

