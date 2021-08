Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 22:37 Hits: 5

A North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings in the area.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/19/bomb-us-capitol-man-surrenders/