Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/17/desantis-florida-covid-regeneron/