The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Marine General Supports Vaccinations for Military

Category: Civics Hits: 4

Marine General Supports Vaccinations for Military

SciCheck Digest

The secretary of defense announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for all service members by mid-September. But social media posts have shared an article from a dubious website that falsely claimed that the leader of the Marines “rebuked” the vaccine mandate. A Marine Corps spokesperson told us “there is no truth” to the claim.

How do we know vaccines are safe?

No vaccine or medical product is 100% safe, but the safety of vaccines is ensured via rigorous testing in clinical trials prior to authorization or approval, followed by continued safety monitoring once the vaccine is rolled out to the public to detect potential rare side effects. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration inspects vaccine production facilities and reviews manufacturing protocols to make sure vaccine doses are of high-quality and free of contaminants.

One key vaccine safety surveillance program is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which is an early warning system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. As its website explains, VAERS “is not designed to detect if a vaccine caused an adverse event, but it can identify unusual or unexpected patterns of reporting that might indicate possible safety problems requiring a closer look.”

Anyone can submit a report to VAERS for any health problem that occurs after an immunization. There is no screening or vetting of the report and no attempt to determine if the vaccine was responsible for the problem. The information is still valuable because it’s a way of being quickly alerted to a potential safety issue with a vaccine, which can then be followed-up by government scientists.

Another monitoring system is the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, which uses electronic health data from nine health care organizations in the U.S. to identify adverse events related to vaccination in near real time.

In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, randomized controlled trials involving tens of thousands of people, which were reviewed by multiple groups of experts, revealed no serious safety issues and showed that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The CDC and FDA vaccine safety monitoring systems, which were expanded for the COVID-19 vaccines and also include a new smartphone-based reporting tool called v-safe, have subsequently identified only a few, very rare adverse events. 

For more, see “How safe are the vaccines?

Link to this

Full Story

President Joe Biden asked the Department of Defense on July 29 to “look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” due to the delta variant of the novel coronavirus causing a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Marine General Supports Vaccinations for Military Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Aug. 9 that he “will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensure, whichever comes first,” after consulting with Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the service secretaries and the rest of the Joint Chiefs.

The next day, a fabricated article appeared on the website of Real Raw News with the headline, “Marines Rebuke Def. Sec.: ‘No Mandatory Vaccinations for My Marines.’” The bogus article claims to have reviewed the transcript of a phone call in which the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger — who serves as one of the Joint Chiefs –“rebuked” the mandate and “lambasted Austin and branded him a traitor.” The article has been shared nearly 8,000 times on Facebook. 

The website features a disclaimer on its “About Us” page stating, “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” 

Despite the website’s disclaimer, the headline of the article has been widely reshared in posts on social media as if it were accurate, with some adding, “WOW! Give this Gen. a fifth star!”

But Berger didn’t “rebuke” the vaccine mandate and, in fact, has encouraged members of the military to get the vaccine.

There is absolutely no truth to the contents of this article,” a Marine Corps spokesperson told us in an email. “We continue to emphasize the importance of getting the vaccine against COVID-19 as a matter of personal health, force protection, and national security.”

On Dec. 22, 2020, in a photo published in the Marine Corps Times, Berger received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also encouraged other Marines to do the same in a video and a tweet, stating, “I received my#COVID19 vaccination today. It was great to see many frontline medical workers getting their shot as well. As the vaccine becomes available, I encourage all Marines and their families to get the shot to slow the spread of the virus.”  

As of Aug. 9, 73% of active-duty personnel had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Defense Department officials.

The Department of Defense Immunization Program can require all active-duty personnel to receive certain vaccines. Under certain circumstances, the department can also “administer medical products for force health protection purposes that are not FDA-approved, or not approved for the particular use involved, in accordance with DoDI 6200.02.”

Service members who have religious objections to receiving a vaccine can seek an exception defined by their individual military service’s regulations, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said. There are exemptions for medical reasons as well, including pre-existing medical conditions. 

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation.

Sources

Athey, Philip. “Commandant, sergeant major of the Marine Corps publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine.” Marine Corps Times. 16 Jan 2021. 

Baxter, Michael. “Marines Rebuke Def. Sec.: “No Mandatory Vaccinations for My Marines.Real Raw News. 10 Aug 2021. 

Berger, David H. (@CMC_MarineCorps).I received my #COVID19 vaccination today. It was great to see many frontline medical workers getting their shot as well. As the vaccine becomes available, I encourage all Marines and their families to get the shot to slow the spread of the virus.” Twitter. 22 Dec 2020.

Garamone, Jim. “Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September.” Department of Defense. 9 Aug 2021.  

Lopez, Todd C. “Services Will Make Call on Religious Exemptions to COVID-19 Vaccines.” Department of Defense. 10 Aug 2021.  

Remarks by President Biden Laying Out the Next Steps in Our Effort to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Combat the Spread of the Delta Variant.” White House. 29 July 2021.

U.S. Marines (@USMC). “Get Vaccinated While the #COVID19 vaccine is optional, we encourage Marines to receive it when it is available to them. Meanwhile, @CMC_MarineCorps and @USMCSgtMaj are leading by example to combat the virus.” Twitter.  23 Dec 2020.

 

The post Marine General Supports Vaccinations for Military appeared first on FactCheck.org.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2021/08/scicheck-marine-general-supports-vaccinations-for-military/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version