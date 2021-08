Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 07:00 Hits: 9

60SecondCivics-Episode4410.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



America's Founders learned about government from their experiences in self-government as subjects of the British Empire. They also learned about government by reading history and philosophy, particularly that of ancient Greece and Rome and the works of sixteenth and seventeenth-century philosophers.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4410.mp3