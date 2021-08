Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 22:27 Hits: 8

Britney Spears’ father said in a court filing Thursday that he is planning to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/12/britney-spears-father-step-down-conservatorship/