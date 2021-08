Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 22:29 Hits: 0

YouTube suspended U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for seven days and removed a video posted by the Kentucky Republican that claimed cloth masks don't prevent infection, saying it violated policies on COVID-19 misinformation.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/11/rand-paul-suspended-youtube/