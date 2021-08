Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

60SecondCivics-Episode4406.mp3



The American colonists were not the first people on the North American continent. Native Americans had lived on the continent for at least 24,000 years. Listen to today's episode to learn a little more about Native Americans during colonial times!

