Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 17:10 Hits: 2

While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/07/some-in-us-getting-covid-19-boosters-without-fda-approval/