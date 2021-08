Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 19:10 Hits: 7

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced reforms to its bylaws and an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify its ranks and potentially restore the heavily criticized Golden Globes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/06/embattled-hfpa-announces-reforms-to-bylaws-membership/