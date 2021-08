Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4403.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The American Founders drew on a number of basic ideas and experiences to create the kind of government they believed would best protect the natural rights of Americans and promote the common good. Get introduced to some of the Founders in today's episode!

