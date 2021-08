Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 22:31 Hits: 6

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced mounting pressure to resign, including from President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies, after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/03/cuomo-biden-resign/