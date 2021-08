Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 00:20 Hits: 3

Sen. Lindsey Graham has become the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/02/lindsey-graham-covid/