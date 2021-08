Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 15:58 Hits: 3

“By fictionalizing away my innocence .... McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person,” Knox wrote.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/08/01/amanda-knox-blasts-film-stillwater-for-exploiting-her-case/