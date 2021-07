Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 22:57 Hits: 5

In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/30/study-vaccinated-people-can-carry-as-much-virus-as-others/