Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 19:34 Hits: 5

A private LGBTQ event that was to be held at the Lincoln Children’s Museum has been canceled following a barrage of threats — including death threats — against the museum and the nonprofit group putting on the event.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/27/lgbtq-event-at-childrens-museum-canceled-following-threats/