Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 07:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode4394.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



When a person has been convicted of a criminal or civil violation, how do we deal with the perpetrator?

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4394.mp3