Photo Shows 2018 France World Cup Celebration, Not Vaccine Protest

SciCheck Digest

Social media posts are misrepresenting an old photo from France by suggesting the sea of people in the streets shows “[p]eople are waking up against vaccine tyranny.” The photo actually shows a celebration in Paris after France won the 2018 World Cup.

How do we know vaccines are safe? How do we know vaccines are safe? No vaccine or medical product is 100% safe, but the safety of vaccines is ensured via rigorous testing in clinical trials prior to authorization or approval, followed by continued safety monitoring once the vaccine is rolled out to the public to detect potential rare side effects. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration inspects vaccine production facilities and reviews manufacturing protocols to make sure vaccine doses are of high-quality and free of contaminants.

One key vaccine safety surveillance program is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which is an early warning system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. As its website explains, VAERS “is not designed to detect if a vaccine caused an adverse event, but it can identify unusual or unexpected patterns of reporting that might indicate possible safety problems requiring a closer look.”

Anyone can submit a report to VAERS for any health problem that occurs after an immunization. There is no screening or vetting of the report and no attempt to determine if the vaccine was responsible for the problem. The information is still valuable because it’s a way of being quickly alerted to a potential safety issue with a vaccine, which can then be followed-up by government scientists.

Another monitoring system is the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, which uses electronic health data from nine health care organizations in the U.S. to identify adverse events related to vaccination in near real time.

In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, randomized controlled trials involving tens of thousands of people, which were reviewed by multiple groups of experts, revealed no serious safety issues and showed that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The CDC and FDA vaccine safety monitoring systems, which were expanded for the COVID-19 vaccines and also include a new smartphone-based reporting tool called v-safe, have subsequently identified only a few, very rare adverse events.

For more, see “How safe are the vaccines?”

Full Story

An image spreading widely on social media shows a woman holding the French flag behind her, with throngs of people filling the street below. It captures a celebration in Paris following France’s victory in the 2018 World Cup final.

But social media users now are misrepresenting that photo to suggest it was taken recently at a protest against COVID-19 vaccines.

“France today,” reads a tweet from July 18. “People are waking up against vaccine tyranny and new world order!”

The photo appeared the same day in a post on Telegram with the same text.

Another tweet of the photo on July 18 — shared nearly 2,000 times — was paired with a more implicit message: “‘They say 2 million people took to the streets of Paris’ Shit’s getting real folks – do you want to be on the side of good or evil for this one?”

On Facebook, a user shared the photo and declared, “Yeah, that’s right Millions of people are awake, MILLIONS. Go FRANCE and anyone who isn’t complying to the trash mind control.” More than 250 users shared the post.

The photo also appeared on Instagram with a message against the vaccines in a post liked nearly 600 times. The user said she had “no way of proving this photo is real but it’s supposedly from France.”

There have indeed been well-attended protests in France against COVID-19 vaccines, with some opposing a measure by the government that will require individuals to show proof of vaccination — or a negative COVID-19 test or recent recovery from the disease — in order to enter public events or venues.

Reverse image searches, however, show the photo circulating on social media with anti-vaccine messages is not from such a protest — but from a July 15, 2018, World Cup celebration.

The photo shows a swarm of celebrators taking to the streets after France’s win over Croatia in the World Cup. It was credited to Ludovic Marin of the news agency AFP. A caption indicates it was taken from atop the Arc de Triomphe.

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over our editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation.

