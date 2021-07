Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 22:36 Hits: 5

Reports of athletes, lawmakers and others getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming but top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to do.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/21/rare-breakthrough-covid-cases-are-causing-alarm-confusion/