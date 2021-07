Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 23:03 Hits: 5

Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/21/3-gop-house-members-lose-appeals-over-500-mask-fines/