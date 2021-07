Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 07:00 Hits: 7

60SecondCivics-Episode4392.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The concept of justice has long been divided into three types: distributive justice, procedural justice, and corrective justice. In today's episode, we'll cover the first type: distributive justice.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4392.mp3