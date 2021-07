Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 02:24 Hits: 6

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law, which was set to take effect on July 28.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/21/federal-judge-blocks-arkansas-law-banning-most-abortions/