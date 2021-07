Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 04:53 Hits: 4

Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/13/sho-case-shohei-ohtani-gets-all-star-win-for-al-bats-too/