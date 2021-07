Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 23:24 Hits: 2

The monumental wartime mobilization of millions of people placed more Americans into contact with sharks than at any prior time in history, spreading seeds of intrigue and fear toward the marine predators.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/articles/355385/before-shark-week-and-jaws-world-war-ii-spawned-americas-shark-obsession/