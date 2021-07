Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 23:25 Hits: 4

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/07/study-northwest-heat-wave-impossible-without-climate-change/