Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 13:57 Hits: 7

“It was ridiculously crowded,” Tracey Milligan said of airports after a round trip from her New Jersey home to Miami this week.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/05/southwest-american-delays-hint-at-hard-summer-for-travelers/