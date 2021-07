Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 07:00 Hits: 8

60SecondCivics-Episode4380.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Why did the writers of the Declaration of Independence "hold these Truths to be self-evident?" Among other things, these Americans were deeply influenced by the teachings of Christianity and English republicanism. Learn more in today's episode of 60-Second Civics!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4380.mp3