Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 22:46 Hits: 3

The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/07/02/tally-of-missing-in-condo-collapse-falls-to-128-after-audit/