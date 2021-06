Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Today, we ask Justice Nakayama: What is it like to be one of the first women to serve on the Hawai'i Supreme Court and one of the few Asian American women serving as a state supreme court justice? While Justice Nakayama shares times in which she faced discrimination, she nonetheless believes that "being on the Supreme Court is an honor and a privilege."

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4373.mp3