Published on Monday, 28 June 2021

Today, we start a new series with Associate Justice of the Hawai'i Supreme Court, Paula Nakayama. In our first episode, Justice Nakayama shares how a lot of hard work and a little luck helped her achieve one of the highest positions in the legal profession.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4372.mp3