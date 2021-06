Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 02:54 Hits: 2

A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/21/judge-tosses-most-claims-over-clearing-protesters-in-dc-park/