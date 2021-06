Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 14:40 Hits: 4

The U.S. sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan on Sunday, tripling an earlier pledge in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/20/us-sends-taiwan-2-5-million-vaccine-doses-tripling-pledge/