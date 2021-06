Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 07:00

During the 1960s the Supreme Court held that searches conducted without warrants are inherently unreasonable. By the 1970s the Court had recognized a number of exceptions to the warrant requirement. We cover a few examples of those exceptions in today's podcast.

