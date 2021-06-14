FactCheck.org Wins Third Sigma Delta Chi Award

Category: Civics Hits: 11
FactCheck.org has won its second consecutive Sigma Delta Chi Award for fact-checking from the Society of Professional Journalists. The announcement was made June 12.
The winning submission was our 2020 story titled “Trump on the Stump.” In that piece, six staffers wrote about 46 of the false and misleading claims that then-President Donald Trump made in six campaign speeches over five days in mid-October. (We published a companion story about Joe Biden’s stump speeches over the same period.)
The virtual presentation of winners noted that the judges recognized the article for its “originality,” “significance,” “depth,” “sourcing,” “logic” and “clarity.”
Overall, this is our third Sigma Delta Chi Award from SPJ — which has been honoring excellence in professional journalism since the 1930s.
The staff of FactCheck.org won the 2010 non-deadline reporting award for independent news sites for our health care reporting. Then, last year, we won our first fact-checking award for an August 2019 story examining Trump’s repeated claims that the 25% tariffs he imposed on imported steel revitalized the U.S. steel industry.
Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
