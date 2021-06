Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021

An Arkansas woman who says she was injured when a state trooper deliberately bumped into her SUV, causing it to flip, because she didn’t immediately pull over for a traffic stop is suing him and the agency.

