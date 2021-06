Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

The protection against unreasonable search and seizure was in part a reaction against the general warrants issued by the British that so enraged American colonists in the prelude to the Revolution. The Fourth Amendment and state constitutions protect against unreasonable searches and seizures.

