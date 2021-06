Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 02:09 Hits: 7

The two sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a Black man while assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force had been told they could not use their body-worn cameras.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/08/deputies-who-killed-man-had-body-cams-couldnt-use-them/