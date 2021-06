Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 04:20 Hits: 3

Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter's microphone cut out just as began talking about how former slaves and freed Black men exhumed the remains of more than 200 Union soldiers from a mass grave in Charleston, SC, and gave them a proper burial.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/07/legion-official-resigns-over-censored-memorial-day-speech/