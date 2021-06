Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 03:34 Hits: 4

It was a rare departure for Pence, who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/03/pence-ill-likely-never-see-eye-to-eye-with-trump-on-jan-6/