Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 05:02 Hits: 7

Texas Republicans pressed ahead with their push for tougher election laws, vowing to ensure Democrats' victory over one of the most restrictive voting measures in the country would only be temporary.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/06/01/texas-gop-to-revive-voting-bill-democrats-plot-next-move/